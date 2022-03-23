Punjab Police to ensure strict security on Pakistan Day

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that under comprehensive strategy, all available resources will be utilized for security of all programs and rallies held on occasion of Pakistan Day. IG Punjab said that supervisory officers themselves should go out in the field and review the security arrangements of sensitive programs and rallies. He directed all the officers and personnel to perform security duties with national spirit. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed that additional wardens should be deployed to maintain the flow of traffic during the rallies on the main highways and strict implementation of SOPs issued regarding security arrangements must be ensured. IG Punjab said that foolproof arrangements have been made for the security of Pakistan-Australia cricket matches in Lahore along with Pakistan Day programs and all the officers and personnel on security duty will perform their duties in spirit of nationalism. IG Punjab issued these instructions to all RPOs and DPOs of the province regarding security of Pakistan Day programs.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 102 programs and rallies would be held in all the districts of the province on Pakistan Day and 3792 officers and personnel have been deployed for this purpose. Lady constables will also be on duty for the security of the female participants in such programs and rallies of national solidarity. He further said that steps would be taken under a comprehensive strategy for the security of all programs held in other major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.