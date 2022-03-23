Complaint resolution primary moto: ombudsman

Senior Advisor Incharge, Wafaqi Mohtasib Anwaar Haider visited Karachi Electric’s mega center today located at Tipu Sultan Road. He was given a tour of the facilities by Chief Distribution Officer Amer Zia.

Speaking at the occasion, senior advisor said that service delivery of Federal Ombudsman heavily depended on complaint resolution. The regional office Karachi of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat had received 15,058 complaints and decided 14,211 complaints during the year 2021. Of these 6107 complaints were received of K-Electric all of which were decided.

While appreciating KEC’s MIS Reporting System, he said that there was a need for proper orientation of KE Activities to generate public awareness about the positive activities of the corporation. He also gave the suggestion of translating the monthly bill into Urdu, to enhance understanding, which was well received by the KE administration.

While briefing Ombudsman, Mr Amer Zia said that KEC center caters to over 200,000 customers assisting them with billing and technical complaints as well as receiving applications for new connections. KE has established 30 such centers across Karachi which serve it’s growing base of 3.2 million consumers. Through rigorous innovation, the wait times for customers have been brought down to an average of 3 minutes for their queries which is a benchmark in the industry.

Mr. Anwar Haider appreciated services of KEC to a large population. He lauded the organization’s efforts in improving its operations in recent years and said that KEC had been playing important role for industrial zones of Karachi.