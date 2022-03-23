Balochistan women seek party tickets

Women belonging to different political parties in Balochistan on Tuesday urged their parties to issue party tickets to women candidates for general seats so that women could use their abilities in the political process.

They expressed these views while addressing a women’s convention on “Local Government System, Government Challenges and Opportunities for the Future” jointly organized by Aurat Foundation and South Asia Partnership here at a hotel.

PTI Women Wing Balochistan President Zulaikha Mandokhel, PPP’s Kulsoom Iftikhar, BNP (Awami) ‘s Fatima Baloch, Balochistan Awami Party’ s Shania Khan, former women councilors Nargis Mustafa, Zubeida Parveen, Fazeela Baloch spoke on the occasion.

They said that women might be provided an opportunity of contesting election on the general seats and in that regard mainstream political parties should play their role and choose women on merit for this purpose. “This initiative would help strengthen democratic system and give rest of the world a message that women are given equal opportunities by the political parties of the country.”

Speaking on the occasion, BNP Member of Balochistan Assembly Shakeela Naveed Dehwar said that Women Parliamentarian’s Caucus Forum has played an active role in legislation regarding women and we could further improve it. She said that the development goals could be easily achieved by making the local government system financially autonomous.

However, effective monitoring in financial matters was necessary as most cases of corruption in the local government department were under investigation by investigative agencies.

She said that the process of delimitation of constituencies in Balochistan has been completed and the final lists have been sent to the official printing press.

Fauzia Shaheen, Chairperson, Commission on the Status of Women, Balochistan, said that women were playing an active role in all walks of life, including the political arena.

Lala Mahrukh, Officer, Local Government Department, briefed about the steps being taken for the dynamic role of women in the local government system. She shed light on the aims and objectives of the Convention while Muhammad Ashfaq Mengal, Coordinator of Jazba Program presented the Charter of Demand.