Rally to draw OIC’s attention to Indian state terrorism in IIOJK

A rally was held in Muzaffarabad, today, to draw the attention of Organization of Islamic Cooperation towards the Kashmiris’ demand of right to self-determination in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and to condemn the Indian atrocities in the territory. A large number of people rallied from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to draw attention of the OIC to the deteriorating situation in IIOJK and the worst human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the territory.

The participants of the rally, held under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, carried banners and placards with slogans demanding of the OIC member states to play a practical role in the holding of plebiscite in the Jammu and Kashmir and to increase diplomatic pressure on the Indian government to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The participants in the rally were chanting slogans against India and in fovour of Kashmir’s freedom from Indian illegal occupation. Speakers on the occasion hoped that the 48th Session of the OIC Foreign Ministers being held in Islamabad would be a good omen for the solution of the problems faced by the oppressed and subjugated Muslim states and territories including Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.