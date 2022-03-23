Priyantha Kumara case adjourned till March 24

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Priyantha Kumara case till March 24. The defence counsel completed cross examination from three prosecution witnesses during the proceedings.

ATC Judge Natasha Naseem conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail. The court had recorded statements of all prosecution witnesses including the complainant.

The court had indicted 80 accused in the case on March 12 after filing of challan by the prosecution whereas a separate trial was in progress for 9 juveniles.

The prosecution in its challan included 40 witnesses besides videos, digital evidence, DNA and forensic evidence. A mob in Sialkot tortured Sri Lankan Priyantha Kumara, who was working as a manager at a local factory, to death over blasphemy allegations on December 3, 2021.