Seminar held to motivate youth to learn Chinese language

A seminar was held to motivate the younger generation in Pakistan to learn Chinese language and know more about the brotherly country, China.

It was jointly arranged by the Confucius Institute at Punjab University and Carrier Counseling Centre, Government Graduate College Township (GC Township) Lahore. The seminar’s theme was “CPEC Opportunities For Youth”.

On the occasion, according to Gwadar Pro, Cai Jinbao, Chinese director of CIPU highlighted that it is imperative for Pakistani friends to learn Chinese as China-Pakistan exchanges are increasing day by day.

“With the progress of the second phase of CPEC, trade cooperation between China and Pakistan will continue to show the momentum of rapid development.

The growth will be accompanied by the demand for language talents, and those who master Chinese will undoubtedly gain an edge in the market.”

Mr. Cai added that in the field of culture and education, China-Pakistan cooperation is also increasing. “Currently, five Confucius Institutes and two Confucius Classrooms have been established in Pakistan. Combined with the scholarships provided by both governments for those who pursue further study in China, the number of Pakistani students studying in China is quite large.

Statistics in 2018 showed that Pakistan ranks third in the world in the number of international students studying in China, with a total of more than 28,000.”

In his speech, Dr. Muhammad Ljaz Butt, Principal of GC Township, lauded CPEC for its remarkable achievements in energy, transportation, ports, agriculture, health, education, environment, and other fields related to the national economy and people’s livelihood, and underlined that he was very proud to be a citizen of Pakistan. He called on the younger generation of Pakistan to bear in mind the help of the Chinese government and people, actively learn the Chinese language and culture, participate in CPEC construction and contribute to the China-Pakistan friendship.

Waheed Dhakku, CEO of Global Education without Border Services, Lahore who is also a Chinese teacher currently, and Mr. Dilawar Chaudhary, Chief Editor of Nawaiwaqt Epaper, said that they have benefited a lot from the philosophical wisdom of ancient Chinese classics, and hoped that the young people present could also learn Chinese and seize the golden opportunity.

More than 100 teachers and students attended the seminar. And Mr. Cai answered questions raised by Pakistani students on how to learn the Chinese language and culture efficiently, how to apply for study in China, how to take the HSK exam, etc.

The students present expressed their willingness to study in China to further improve their Chinese proficiency and understand more Chinese culture.