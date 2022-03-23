BOP T20 national deaf cricket championship kicks off

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) strives to create an inclusive environment that nurtures diversity and fosters inclusion. The Bank is resolute in its endeavors to remain at the forefront in service to the public and the greater good. As part of BOP’s commitment, the bank is sponsoring the BOP T20 National Deaf Cricket Championship to provide an opportunity for healthy athletic competition for our deaf cricketers. This initiative will also enable meaningful interactions among members of the deaf (and hard of hearing) community, provide a productive outlet, and result in numerous physical, social, and psychological benefits for all involved.

The opening ceremony of the BOP T20 national deaf championship was held at Punjab University Cricket Ground, Lahore, on 21st March 2022.

The championship was formally inaugurated by Zafar Masud (President & CEO – The Bank of Punjab). Irfan Miraj (President, Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association), deaf cricket players, and the members of the general public were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Zafar Masud (President & CEO – The Bank of Punjab) said, “The support provided for this tournament is not simply a demonstration of our commitment to our Corporate Social but also of our commitment to diversity, and equal opportunity, as core tenets of our corporate values and the ethos of our brand.

As an extension of that same commitment, and under the umbrella of the State Bank of Pakistan’s activities to uplift the differently-abled, the Bank of Punjab is currently developing a network of 20 Model Branches, across Pakistan, specifically designed for Persons with Disabilities and equipped with facilities suited for the disabled.” The championship tournament will be played from 21st March to 26th March 2022, and eighteen deaf cricket teams will be participating in the event.

The closing ceremony of the event will be held on 26th March 2022 at Aleem Dar Academy, Lahore.