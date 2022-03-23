BankIslami becomes proud sponsor of MAP Convention 2022

BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic financial institution, added another honor to its portfolio by becoming a proud Silver Sponsor of the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) Convention 2022 held at Marriott Hotel, Karachi.

Featuring some of the most notable business leaders from diverse industries across the country, the event brought together visionary individuals who have significantly influenced their respective domains. Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO of BankIslami, made a special address during the convention titled “Change Management – Thriving in Changing Times.”

The 22nd MAP Convention was a professionally designed conference program that assisted Pakistani organization management in planning for the future. The event was attended by an exclusive audience of roughly 300 people, as well as hundreds of others who were able to watch the sessions live on social media and later watch the recordings.

Top business leaders from Pakistan and abroad spoke on topics such as organizational leadership, environmental sustainability, startup disruption and corporate strategy, talent and workforce transformation, digital transformation of supply chain disruption, and the future of news in digital times at the conference.

The event was also be attended by Heads of various departments at BankIslami.

Stating his views at the occasion, BankIslami President and CEO, Syed Amir Ali noted: “With the world emerging from one of the most significant challenges that it has faced in modern times, we are on the brink of substantial transformations.

BankIslami is proud to be amongst the leading digital innovators in Pakistan’s banking space and as we continue to drive sustainable as well as progressive initiatives across the ecosystem, we are playing our part in modernizing conventional landscapes in the country.”

BankIslami has been at the forefront of driving change across the Sharia-compliant banking industry in Pakistan.