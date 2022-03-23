Pakistan Day ladies golf tournament tees off at Rumanza

A group of ladies, known for their passionate fascination for playing Golf, arrived Monday afternoon in Multan to participate in the 1st Pakistan Day Golf Tournament being held at the Signature Runanza Golf Course from 23 – 24 March. This amazing Golf Course, designed by the legendary Sir Nick Faldo, is the flagship sporting facility of DHA Multan and has only recently been opened for the public after a very high profile Inauguration Ceremony held here last month. Unfortunately, as over 90% of lady golfers are based in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi, the cost of travelling, boarding, lodging and paying the rather steep golfing charges at this premier golf course, present a rather daunting challenge that puts this exceptional golfing facility beyond their reach.

It, therefore, goes to the credit of Dr Asma Afzal Shami, Chairperson Ladies Golf on behalf of PGF, that she came up with this egalitarian idea of organising a ‘susidised golfing safari’ for facilitating the ordinary ‘housewife golfers’ to fulfil their dream of playing at the truly world class Rumanza Golf Course. In this noble endeavour she has been very ably supported by her golfing soulmates, ie Mrs Munaza Shaheen and Mrs Maimoona Azam. While Dr Shami used the ingress and access provided by her Golfing Title to seek much needed concessions from the DHA authorities, Mrs Munazza, who is the CEO of her own IT based firm, made use of her professional connections to raise the sponsorship funds required forsubsidising this event to an extent that made it affordable for theaspiring participants. Not to be outdone in anyway, Mrs Maimoona Azam used her excellent administrative skills to derive maximum benefits from the combination of Dr Shami’s ingress and Mrs Munazza’s sponsorship funds.

The tournament will be played over 36 holes with the golfers divided into two categories – ie Cat A (H’cap 0-18) and Cat B (H’cap 19-36). In addition, there will be a separate 9 holes match for the elderly senior ladies. Brig Shoeb Kiani, President Rumanza Golf Club, who is also the Administrator of DHA Multan, will be the Chief Guest at the Prize Distribution Ceremony on 24 March. Another aspect that merits special mention, involves recognition of the dedication with which our Lady Golfers are projecting our National ethos as well as furthering the cause of National integration.