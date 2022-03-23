Media bodies are well within their rights to demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan prove his “scandalous allegations” that certain media houses have been bought by certain political parties while others are being funded by foreign sources to destabilise his administration.

The manner in which the PM has repeatedly made this charge, most recently at the rather large public gathering in Malakand on Sunday, would be acceptable only if his government had ordered a thorough inquiry by some relevant state institution and was in possession of irrefutable evidence to back it. But since no such thing has happened, and everybody knows it, the PM is clearly venting his frustration, because of the pressure that no-confidence proceedings have put him under, and making claims unbecoming of a government representative; much less the head of state himself.

The fact that PTI clearly takes the lead among Pakistan’s political parties when it comes to unleashing torrents of social media content to back even the most controversial of its leaders’ statements only adds to all the confusion.

And it’s ironic, to say the least, that the party that only recently went on a self-declared crusade against so-called fake news is feverishly spreading unsubstantiated allegations against anybody and everybody that even slightly disagrees with it. So now PTI’s main narrative is that people backing, or even sympathising with, the no-confidence motion are sellouts, be they politicians going against the ruling party or media outlets questioning its policies.

A statement by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PJUF) summed it up best when it said that “it is surprising that the head of government is using a public forum for spreading unfounded allegations against the media and the journalist fraternity instead of ordering in investigation”. Since Pakistan’s laws allow nobody, not even the PM, to overstep its boundaries, the country’s chief executive must either have his own charges investigated or refrain from taking such a controversial and objectionable line in future. *