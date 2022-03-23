Dirty Talk

It was all sunshine and lollipops when PM’s Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill used to unapologetically point his gun at political adversaries and kept firing profanities. But now that he is knocked back by unsettling power shifts and has conveniently forgotten the remotest of good grace, social media has decided to make its presence felt. A little too late down the road, but much-needed condemnation by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, which rightfully puts the onus on the concerned anchor for letting the “litany of abuse” slide by.

The difference between freedom of expression and a tide of filth is clear for everyone to see and a female leader blurring these lines for petty point-scoring is downright tragic. All those wondering what is being discussed here amid talks of prostitutes, pimps and brothels can be assured that this confusion prevails across the land these days.

If the prime minister is (seemingly) so satisfied with the below-the-belt punches of those close to him, he better not disgrace the lofty code of Riyasat-e-Madina. And if he is unable to keep his advisers on a leash despite not condoning their behaviour what are the masses supposed to make of the fine print? While politics was never a gentleman’s game, to begin with, the obsession to throw myopic cards without spending a minute or two on their chaotic repercussions has been an unmitigated disaster. It’s all a matter of whose mother, daughter or sister is next in line to be dragged through the mire. We had started the fast-plummeting ride with pamphlets decrying Fatima Jinnah as an Indian agent and have landed at the lowest ebb where no one, their family, their birth or any credentials are safe.

The constant race to earn a gold star has ensued a frenzy in all camps where political leaders spend more time tearing the other down than focusing on their own narrative. Agendas, personalised; party direction, catch-as-catch-can and a long string of annoying platitudes; the whole of polity is playing a vile round of musical chairs. *