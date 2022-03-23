Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, March 23, 2022


Two pilots martyred as PAF trainer aircraft crashes

Agencies

Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots embraced martyrdom on Tuesday as a trainer aircraft crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission. According to a statement issued by the PAF, no other loss of life or property was reported on the ground. Meanwhile, the PAF spokesperson said that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

Earlier in September 2021, a small trainer aircraft had crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission. In a similar incident in August 2021, a fighter trainer aircraft had also crashed during a routine training mission near Attock, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Both pilots had ejected successfully. No loss of life or property had been reported so far on the ground,” the official had said.

Submit a Comment