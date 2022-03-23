Two pilots martyred as PAF trainer aircraft crashes

Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots embraced martyrdom on Tuesday as a trainer aircraft crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission. According to a statement issued by the PAF, no other loss of life or property was reported on the ground. Meanwhile, the PAF spokesperson said that a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

Earlier in September 2021, a small trainer aircraft had crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission. In a similar incident in August 2021, a fighter trainer aircraft had also crashed during a routine training mission near Attock, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Both pilots had ejected successfully. No loss of life or property had been reported so far on the ground,” the official had said.