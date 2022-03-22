FMs of Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to enhance ties

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday held a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi here on the sidelines of the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers and discussed bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Qureshi recalled his previous meetings with the Kazakh FM and took stock of progress on a wide range of bilateral issues. Both the ministers agreed on the need to further enhance bilateral ties in the fields of trade, connectivity, tourism, and people-to-people contacts. Qureshi stressed the importance of regular exchanges and institutional mechanisms, including the Joint Ministerial Commission, as well as an effective follow-up on their outcomes.

He underlined the need to intensify cooperation in the railways and transportation sector. The two foreign ministers also discussed regional issues. Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised Foreign Minister Tileuberdi of Pakistan’s perspective including on human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Both the foreign ministers reaffirmed the commitment to continue enhancing bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including at regional and international forums like the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and Economic Cooperation Organisation.