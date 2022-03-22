TECNO announces the launch of Iconic Spark 8C

With rapidly changing technology, we look for a device that is both chic and updated with high-tech features. The fastest-growing smartphone brand, TECNO is set to launch just that with an addition to its Spark series. The brand has announced to unveil its latest Spark 8C smartphone in the Pakistani market on March 23, 2022.

TECNO’s Spark series is known for bringing innovative technology and modern designs to the market at a budget-friendly price. Let’s see what to expect from this new addition.

Incredible Storage

Like the previous Spark devices, the Spark 8C will come with impressive storage capacity. The incredible Memory Fusion Technology will be the highlight which channels RAM operations by using the unused ROM of the phone. This means it will allow expanding the phone memory from 4+128GB to 7+128GB whereas the 3+64GB can be expanded into 6+64GB. This will enhance the efficiency of your phone by many folds, meaning you can multitask without worry.

Iconic Design

Who doesn’t like a stylish phone? Young people these days, love expressing their personalities with their smartphones. With the #ShowyourSpark slogan, the new Spark 8C shall come with an iconic body design and some amazing colors so that you don’t have to compromise on your style. It shall be available in Magnetic Black, Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey colors.

Capture with style

Camera has become one of the most necessary mobile features these days. As all features of the Spark 8C come with upgrades, TECNO has included an exceptional camera in the latest device to help you capture with style.

Detailed features of the phone will be revealed on March 23, 2022. But rest assured, Spark 8C comes with some of the best features in the mobile industry. Being famous for advanced features but pocket-friendly prices, the latest member of the Spark family has high hope from us.

The expected price for this smartphone is between PKR 19,000 to PKR 24,000 and is sure to attract young users with its chic design. So stay tuned for the launch of Spark 8C and follow TECNO on all social media platforms.