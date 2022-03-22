Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen coordination on regional, int’l matters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabi on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen their coordination on regional and international matters besides keeping close communication and collaboration in multilateral forums including the OIC, United Nations, and international financial institutions.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, on the sidelines of the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as issues of regional and global importance.

Underscoring the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the foreign minister reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan’s leadership to further advance ongoing cooperation in various areas of mutual importance.

Expressing satisfaction on the level of cooperation at multilateral fora, the two foreign ministers agreed to remain closely engaged to pursue common objectives.

Noting Saudi Arabia’s candidature to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Foreign Minister Qureshi extended Pakistan’s unconditional support to the Saudi bid.

Prince Farhan thanked Pakistan for supporting the Kingdom’s bid at the 169th General Assembly of Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), scheduled to be held in December 2023.

The two foreign ministers reviewed OIC’s importance as a vital platform for the Islamic Ummah and its role in the advancement of common causes of the Muslim world.

Prince Faisal underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attached to its fraternal and strategic relationship with Pakistan. He conveyed Saudi Arabia’s appreciation for the role played by Pakistan in the OIC.