KP Govt forms Environmental Advisory pane

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified the formation of an Environmental Advisory Committee under KP Environmental Protection Act, 2014 and KP Environmental Assessment Rules 2021.

Director General (DG) Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) KP will head the committee while members will include Regional Director EPA, representatives of Forests, Environmental and Wildlife of not less BPS-18, representative of the Department of Environmental Science, University of Peshawar and representative of a non-governmental organisation with experience in the matter, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

The committee will extend technical assistance to governmental agencies and non-governmental organisations especially working in the environment sector. Deputy Director ELA will be secretary of every environmental assessment committee.

The committee will give advice to the environmental research committee including issuance of directives on procedure and all aspects of the rate of environmental research to EPA.