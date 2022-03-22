Azerbaijani Defence Minister meets COAS, lauds Pakistan’s efforts for hosting OIC moot

RAWALPINDI: Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the GHQ and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the OIC’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with Azerbaijan, rooted in religious affinity, common values, geo-strategic significance, potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced economic and defence cooperation.

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region. Referring to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s 48th Council of Foreign Ministers session, the COAS termed it a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.