Skilled disable persons can play vital role in society: DC Sukkur

SUKKUR: Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Tuesday said that it should be the utmost priority of the government to polish the skills of disable persons who can play a vital role in the society.

Talking to a delegation of disabled persons at his office here on Tuesday, he said that the government has allocated a quota in government jobs for disabled which aims to include them in the mainstream of life.

Deputy Commissioner also directed the officials to ensure timely payment of salaries to disabled and make sure to transfer them near to home station.

He assured full assistance to concerned officials for fulfilling the legitimate demands of disabled persons and said that almost all departments have completed this procedure and the remaining are directed to ensure it at earliest.