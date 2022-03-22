Guterres underlines close cooperation, strategies in face of abounding challenges

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday while noting the close relationship between the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said that it was more urgent than ever for them to accelerate cooperation and devise common strategies to face the abounding challenges.

“Today, the imperative to join forces, devise common strategies, and draw on our comparative advantages is more urgent than ever. In my recent report on Our Common Agenda, I have offered proposals – guided by the beacon of the Charter – to update global governance, better manage risks and threats, and build the safer, more resilient, and inclusive world set out in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” the UN secretary-general said in a video message during the 48th inaugural session of OIC-Council of Foreign Ministers.

He said the United Nations and the OIC enjoyed a close, decades-long relationship rooted in trust and based on the shared belief in the values of multilateral cooperation, dialogue, and solidarity.

Across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and beyond, he said the two organizations had worked together to nurture a culture of peace, tolerance, and understanding.

In recent years, they have successfully deepened their collaboration on key areas of mutual concern – including mediation, countering terrorism, preventing violent extremism, combatting anti-Muslim hatred, and promoting religious tolerance, he added.

“Only together, in unity with partners at all levels, we can confront shared challenges and create a better future for all,” he maintained.

The UN secretary-general further said that challenges abound – from the war in Ukraine and its global ramifications, to growing inequalities and proliferating assaults on human rights.

“Developing countries in particular face crises on so many fronts. Vaccine inequity is blocking recovery. Poverty is deepening, as countries are paralyzed by debt and liquidity issues. We must reform a morally bankrupt global financial system,” he opined.

He stressed that they must make sure that all countries have the resources they needed to recover from the pandemic, build resilience against climate shocks, and support the Sustainable Development Goals.