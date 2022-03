ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday termed hosting of the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers a pride for the country and the whole nation.

In a tweet, he said that this was a changing Pakistan, adding that our entire nation, state, government, armed forces and all state institutions were playing their best role in the progress and prosperity of the country.