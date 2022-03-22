SIU arrests 3 of notorious robbers gang

KARACHI: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested three members of a notorious gang involved in house robberies, murders, police encounters, and other street crimes arrested.

Accused identified as Wasim alias Commando, Amin Ahmed and Atiqullah were arrested from Anu Bhai Park Nazimabad and the SIU also recovered arms from their possession, according to an official. The gang of arrested accused consist of 7 to 8 members and was considered as Karachi’s most dangerous gang that carried out robberies at gunpoint in homes posh localities of the city.

During preliminary interrogation arrested accused revealed their involvement in over 31 house robberies in which they snatched more than Rs. 20 million cash, gold worth Rs. 10 million, and other valuables from citizens.

The accused also confessed committing a house robbery in Hyderabad. Other accomplices of arrested were identified as Syed Javed Shafiq (already in jail), Sailuddin alias Sunny killed in police encounter, Adil Kazmi, Afroz alias Mashki, Shahid, and Khan. Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.