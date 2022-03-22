Twenty five shopkeepers held over profiteering

BUREWALA: The city administration on Tuesday in its ongoing campaign against hoarding and profiteering, has imposed Rs33000 fines and arrested 12 shopkeepers from different bazaars of the city.

According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner price control magistrate inspected 99 shopkeepers and found 21 shopkeepers selling commodities on high rates were arrested.

Speaking on that occasion price control magistrate said that crackdowns would continue on daily basis to control artificial inflation.