Women’s Cricket World Cup scores: RSA v AUS, IND v BAN

Wellington: Brief scores from the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Tuesday as Australia beat South Africa by five wickets in Wellington and India defeated Bangladesh by 110 runs in Hamilton:

South Africa 271-5 in 50 overs (L. Woolvardt 90, S. Luus 52, M. Kapp 30 not out; A. Sutherland 1-26)

Australia 272-5 in 45.2 overs (M. Lanning 135 not out, T. McGrath 32; S. Ismail 2-33, C. Tryon 2-44)

India 229-7 in 50 overs (Y. Bhatia 50, S. Verma 42, S. Mandhana 30; R. Moni 3-37, N. Akter 2-42)

Bangladesh 119 all out in 40.3 overs (S. Khatun 32, L. Mondal 24; S. Rana 4-30)