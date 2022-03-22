ANF recovers 39,600kg drugs

ISLAMABAD: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Intelligence and ANF Quetta held a joint operation and recovered 39,600kg of hashish from two female members of the inter-provincial drug trafficking gang.

According to ANF spokesman, the two women were arrested from a passenger bus near Khanozai Tehsil in Pishin District.

A total of 39,600kg hashish was recovered from the personal possession and belongings of the accused.

The accused included Mehr Mahosh, a resident of Pishin and Rehana Yasmeen, from Rahim Yar Khan.

The two women were smuggling drugs from Pishin to Faisalabad. A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation was underway.