OIC member states FMs, delegates arrive to attend CFM

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Ministers and delegations from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members states, international observers and representatives of the global organizations arrived Parliament House on Tuesday to attend the two-day 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Upon arrival at the Parliament House, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi warmly received the dignitaries. The lounge was also beautifully decorated with flags of the OIC Member States.

Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha also arrived to attend OIC moot.

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Fuad Mohammad Hussain, Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Qatar and Nigerian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zubairu Dada, Deputy Prime Minister Thailand and UAE State Minister also arrived to attend two-day the OIC moot.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had also arrived Parliament House to attend the 48th meeting of OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

The Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Guinea, Togo, Sudan, Turkey, Palestine, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Kuwaiti, Somalia, Mauritania, Niger, Gambia, Bangladesh, Uganda, Tunisia, Tajikistan, Guinea Bissau, Cote d’ Ivoire and Bosnia & Herzegovina reached the Parliament House.

Meanwhile, the delegations of Uzbekistan, Bahrain, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Libya, Malasiya, Nigeria, Mozambique led by Deputy Foreign Ministers and Finance Minister of Guyana also arrived to attend the OIC meeting. Afghan delegation headed by Muhammad Akbar Azemi also arrived in Islamabad to participate in OIC moot.

Maldives’ Permanent Representative to OIC, Mohemed Khalil also arrived to attend the OIC moot.

A delegation from Turkey also reached to participate in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to OIC Mohammad Javed Patwary also reached.

President Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Mohammad Sulaiman Al Jasser also arrived to attend 48th session of the OIC moot.

A delegation from Lebanon led by Permanent Representative of Lebanon to OIC Dr. Fawzi Mohamad Mounzer Kabbara also arrived.

Other delegations from Iran, Sweden, USA, Chad, SESRIC, IPHRC, ICDT, TRNC, IFFA, DG MFA, and IRCICA also arrived in Islamabad to attend the 48th session.

All the distinguished guests were warmly welcomed by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Talking to PTV, Foreign Office Spokesperson said that there was a complete participation of OIC member states in two-today moot.

Around 600 delegates will participate in OIC session.