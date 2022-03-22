OIC urged to help move ICJ for war crimes in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Organization of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) on Tuesday urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to help move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for war crimes and investigate mass and unknown graves in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a letter to the OlC’s Secretary-General, Ambassador Hissein Ibrahim Taha, the OKC leaders Prof Nazir Ahmed Shawl and Barrister A Majid Tramboo welcomed the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of OIC in Islamabad.

Recognising that OIC has always advocated Sawt-Al-Hikmah (voice of wisdom), through the Centre for Dialogue, Peace and Understanding. However, they regretted that the government of India continued to formulate and execute extremist policies in the occupied territory.

The OKC leaders urged OIC to refer and file, through one of its member states, with the ICJ the crime of genocide in IIOJK against all the perpetrators who have acted or acted at the behest of the Indian government.

They said, OKC has accumulated substantial evidence on the crime of genocide against the people of IIOJK and said OIC has the duty to prevent genocide and the responsibility to protect Kashmiris under international law.

They highlighted the atrocities that are being encountered by ordinary Kashmiris for peace and human rights in their day-to-day life including lockdowns particularly from 5 August 5, 2019 when the Indian government abrogated the articles 35(A) & 370 of its own constitution and which extended special status to Jammu & Kashmir recognising the state being a disputed territory pursuant to the UN mandate.

“The people of jammu & Kashmir have found solace on the OIC’s principled support for the realisation of their legitimate right of self-determination, in accordance with the UN Resolutions”, the letter stated.

The OKC also urged OIC to commence, under its human rights mechanism, full investigation into the ”Mass and Unknown Graves” which are spread all over IIOJK. European Parliament has passed a International Muslim resolution on this issue in 2008, they said and wished all the success to the Conference.