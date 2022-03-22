Pakistan assumes chair of 48th session of OIC-CFM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, as a host country, on Tuesday, assumed the chair of 48th Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) in the inaugural meeting.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Niger (Chair of the 47th session of the OIC-CFM) Hassoumi Massoudou handed over chair to the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi during the proceedings at the Parliament House.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (OIC Summit Chair) Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi were also present to witness the proceedings.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Niger Hassoumi Massoudou in his inaugural address highlighted the efforts, achievements, and the steps taken for realizing the collective objectives of the Islamic world.