PTI govt to complete its tenure without trouble: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its five-year tenure without any trouble.

The opposition benches would fail in the no-confidence motion, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Opposition party leaders are suffering from anxiety because the PTI government has the full support of the coalition partners, he said.

The Opposition parties are doing blunders and they would face defeat in the no-confidence motion, he stated.

The Prime Minister has no worries about the no-confidence move because PTI leadership is striving hard to protect the democratic system in the country, he said.