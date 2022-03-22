Sole agenda of opposition to crate political anarchy in country: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that the sole agenda of the opposition was to create political anarchy in the country.

He expressed these views during a separate meeting with the Members Punjab Assembly here at the Chief Minister’s office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, political situation and ongoing progress on development projects in their respective constituencies came under discussion.

During the meeting, MPAs expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He denounced that the opponents by creating political chaos were playing with the bright future of the masses, adding that the opposition by seeing their inevitable failure in the no-trust motion was unnerved and perturbed.

He maintained that the people were conscientious and would not be part of any effort to create political anarchy and unrest.

Usman Buzdar vowed, “We are all united under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” adding that his doors were always open for every public representative.

He said that the opposition had exposed its undemocratic attitude, adding that the masses were fully aware as to who was responsible for spreading anarchy and who was serving the masses selflessly.

He emphasized that non-prudent elements were putting the destiny of the country and the nation at stake for the sake of indulging in politics to attain power.

He highlighted that the country could not afford any sort of anarchy or chaos in the given conditions and stressed that the country needed political and economic stability instead of anarchy.

Those who met with the CM were Provincial Ministers Asad Khokhar, Hamid Yar Hiraj, MPAs Sami Ullah Chaudhry, Malik Taimoor Masood, Col. R. Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Asif Kathiya, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena, Sardar Shahab-ud-Din, Hanif Pitafi, Ghazeen Abbasi, Nazir Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Zaheer-ud-Din Khan Ali Zai, Syed Iftikhar Gillani, and others.