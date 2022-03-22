Delegations meet Noor Qadri on sidelines of OIC–CFM

ISLAMABAD: Swedish Special Envoy for Inter-religious and Inter-cultural Dialogue Ambassador Ulrika Sundberg and Ambassador Henrik Persson on the sidelines of Organization of Islamic Cooperation-Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM) Monday called on Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

During the meeting, Ambassador Ulrika Sundberg said the Sweden government appreciated the policies of Pakistan with respect to religious freedom.

She said Pakistan’s initiatives in connection with minorities’ rights were praiseworthy.

Noor Qadri said Pakistan was making all-out efforts to provide legal rights to the minorities, enshrined in the Constitution.

He said Pakistan was a peaceful country and it was always ready to extend all possible support for peace-building initiatives to the world.

Meanwhile, Koutoub Moustapha Sano, Secretary-General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, Saudi Arabia also met Noor Qadri.

Paying tributes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his unflinching efforts against Islamophobia, he said the resolution adopted by the United Nations and designating March 15 as an ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’ was a big success for all the Muslim Ummah.

He said the International Islamic Fiqh Academy was ready to extend all possible cooperation to cope with the menace of Islamophobia.

He also said it was a positive step to help Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

Both the dignitaries agreed to form a joint forum comprising of Ulemas for the redressal of Fiqh issues.

Religious Minister Qadri said they would give a final shape to the proposed plan after the holy month of Ramazan.

He said we appreciated the International Islamic Fiqh Academy’s role at the OIC.