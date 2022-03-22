US participation in CFM to deepen engagement with OIC countries: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that the participation of the US delegation in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation would help deepen engagement between the United States and the OIC member countries.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with Head of the US delegation to OIC – CFM meeting, Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, highlighted that the CFM had assumed a special significance given the backdrop of opportunities and challenges before the Muslim world in the political, security, social and economic spheres.

The foreign minister thanked the Under Secretary, and her delegation, for participating in the session being hosted by Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that the CFM had assumed a special significance given the backdrop of opportunities and challenges before the Muslim world in the political, security, social, and economic spheres maintaining that the U.S. delegation’s participation would help deepen engagement between the United States and the OIC member countries.

The foreign minister underscored that Pakistan and the US had a longstanding and broad-based relationship and that sustained engagement between the two countries was vital to promote peace, development, and security in the region and beyond.

He emphasized that Pakistan was committed to deepening and expanding its ties with the US.

The foreign minister underscored that with geo-economics at its core, Pakistan’s National Security Policy was focused on human development, regional connectivity, and a peaceful neighborhood.

Qureshi invited US companies to invest in Pakistan and reap dividends from lucrative opportunities offered by Pakistan.

He also underlined that the exclusive Special Economic Zones, being developed by Pakistan, offered numerous opportunities to American investors for investment in Pakistan.

He highlighted the serious human rights violations in IIOJK which demanded the attention of the international community in holding India accountable for the crimes being committed in the occupied territory.

The foreign minister also apprised about the so-called “accidental” firing of a missile from India into Pakistan’s territory and underlined Pakistan’s call for a joint probe, and stressed the need to ensure that it does not occur again.

He maintained that Pakistan had called for resolution of the Ukraine issue through dialogue and diplomacy consistent with the imperatives of the UN Charter.

He also emphasized that both Pakistan and the US must continue to deepen engagement to promote peace, and stability in Afghanistan and avert the humanitarian crisis there.

The foreign minister and the Under Secretary agreed to befittingly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the US and Pakistan this year.