Juhi Chawla says Aryan, Jahnavi and Suhana are ‘present and future’ of KKR

Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi was seen participating in this year’s IPL auction ceremony. The actor’s daughter was accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan’s kids – Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan. Jahnavi, Suhana and Aryan marked their presence in the place of Juhi and Shah Rukh, and represented themselves as the new faces of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the recent Indian Premier League auction. The team is jointly owned by the two stars. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Juhi opened up on how she felt watching her daughter Jahnavi on screen. When asked if we can tag them as the future of KKR, Juhi said, “Not just the future, they are the present of the team. It is very funny how there was a time when our kids would be at home and we would be on the screen. Suddenly, it was the other way around because I was home watching my daughter on-screen. It was beautiful. God bless her, Aryan and Suhana. I wish them all the best.”













