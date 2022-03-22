Asim Azhar denies calling fiance Merub Ali his ‘sister’ earlier

Asim Azhar has requested netizens to refrain from posting fake screenshots concerning his relationship with now fiancé Merub Ali.

The clarification from Asim came soon after the Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum singer announced his engagement to the Sinf-e-Aahan actor on March 20th.

Taking to Twitter, Asim reposted his own tweet from a year ago in which he clarified that he never called Merub his sister and that the screenshot is a fake fan-made chat.

The 25-year-old wrote, “To all reposting a screenshot of a ‘news channel’ that said I had labelled Merub as my sister because of a fake chat a fan had made, I clarified it a year ago.”

“Reminder since this is a beautiful moment of my life that I want to cherish. Doosre ki khushi mai khush hona chahiye (Learn to be happy in other’s happiness),” Asim added.

In another tweet, he talked about how ‘disgusting’ the narrative is.

He wrote, “Clarification was important because the narrative was disgusting.”

Merub also took to Instagram to request people to stop posting fake news regarding the date of the couple’s engagement. She wrote, “Please refrain from spreading false info, fake dates and ESPECIALLY refrain from bringing other humans down to celebrate us.”