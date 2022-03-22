Sonam Kapoor expecting first child

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first baby, the couple announced on Monday.

The Neerja actress and Anand confirmed the good news on Instagram, saying “We can’t wait to welcome you.”

They said in a joint post: “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Sonam and her husband also announced that the baby will be coming this fall 2022.

Meanwhile, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is congratulating Sonam Kapoor on her pregnancy after she broke the news on social media. The Khoobsurat actress has recently announced the good news on her Instagram as she is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja.

Since then wishes began flooding in. From Kareena Kapoor to sister Rhea Kapoor, Instagram is full of love for Sonam. Amid all, one such heartfelt wish came from Anushka Sharma, who herself is a doting mother to her daughter Vamika. Taking to Instagram, the PK actor shared a photo of Sonam and Anand from their pregnancy announcement and wished the couple.

Anushka wrote, “Congratulations @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja This experience is unparalleled and special! Wishing you love and happiness in abundance.”

Meanwhile, Sonam’s dad and actor Anil Kapoor was also over the moon with the announcement.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life – GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!”