Garrett Hedlund bonds with son during zoo outing after Emma Roberts split

Garrett Hedlund recently enjoyed a few animal sightings with his mane buddy.

As proof, the 37-year-old actor shared a snapshot of himself alongside his 15-month-old son Rhodes, while they checked out some flamingos during a fun-filled outing on March 20. Of the moment with his son, whose mom is Emma Roberts, Garrett captioned his Instagram Story pic, “Me and my best buddy @thezoo.”

The latest look at bonding time spent between the father-son duo comes almost 2 months after E! News confirmed that Emma and Garrett, who dated for almost three years, went their separate ways in late January. Their breakup also came about a year after they welcomed Rhodes, their first child together, in December 2020.

At the time, an insider told E! News that “they are still co-parenting and involved in each other’s lives because of their son.”

Since then, neither Emma nor Garrett have publicly commented on their split-which may not come to a surprise for fans familiar with the actress’ decision to keep her private life just that.

In a March 2022 cover story for Tatler, published on Jan. 28, although Emma declined to comment on her past relationship, she did offer a glimpse into her current overall well-being.

“I’m at a place where I can say, ‘I may not have got everything right, but I like who I am more than I ever have,'” she told the outlet. “My life has changed more in the past two years than it did in the 28 years beforehand and I love where I’m standing now at the age of 30.”

Shortly after her latest interview, the Scream Queens alum took a girls’ trip to Costa Rica calling it a “beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place” on Instagram. Of the trip, a second source close the actress told E! News in early February that “she’s focused on being a great mom and living a healthy lifestyle.”

“She is moving on from her split with Garrett and is in a good place,” the insider shared at the time. Referring the split, the source added, “She is relieved in some ways, but also sad that it came to this. It became abundantly clear with the baby that their priorities are different.”