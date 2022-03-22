Salman Khan to host 2022 IIFA in Abu Dhabi

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is all set to celebrate the great talent of Indian cinema at the grand and glamorous event of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) in Abu Dhabi.

For the first time ever, the Dabangg actor will be hosting IIFA’s 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on 20th and 21st of May, 2022.

The ceremony will be co-hosted by Salman and Riteish Deshmukh and a number of prominent stars including Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and more, will entertain the international audience with their stunning performances.

The Wanted actor, who has a longtime connection with Abu Dhabi as he has shot several projects, recalled his memories, saying, “We have shot quite a few films here – Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, Race 3, Dabangg 3. The experience has been great and memorable for all the films.”

While he was asked whether he’ll be performing at IIFA this year and whose performance is he looking forward to, he said, “There are some really great performances lined up this year. It will be even more exciting to watch these performances as it is going to be a mega-event where the entire industry will be re-uniting on-ground after a very long time.”