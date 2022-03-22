Anil Kapoor prepares for ‘most exciting role’ of his life

Actor Kapoor is preparing for the most exciting role of his life. No, it isn’t related to a film. It’s a real-life role – that of a grandfather.

“Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life – GRANDFATHER!! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamakapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!” the one-time Bollywood heartthrob tweeted after his daughter Sonam announced the news of his pregnancy on social media.

Sharing pictures of her resting on husband Anand Ahuja’s lap, Sonam said that she is expecting the couple’s first baby later this year.

“Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall20222”, Sonam wrote alongside the pictures.

Sonam’s well-wishers and friends from the film industry congratulated the actress.

Among those who wished the would-be mother were Kareena Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Raveena Tandon. Of the messages that poured in, Kareena’s stood out.

“Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both can’t wait for the babies to play,” Sonam’s co-star from ‘Veere Di Wedding’ wrote, referring to her sons Taimur and Jeh.