Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor was all praises for her little sister Kareena Kapoor Khan as the former shared a new picture from their recent vacation to the Maldives. The sisters had left for the Maldives on a private jet on Monday, March 14, accompanied by Karisma’s children Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Kareena’s children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan suffers sunburn in Maldives; Karisma Kapoor shares a photo calling her ‘best sister’

Karisma and Kareena shared several pictures from the trip on their social media accounts. In the latest picture, Karisma was seen posing with Kareena on the beach. She captioned the picture, “Grateful for each other and everything in between,” adding two red heart emojis and a hands-folded emoji. She added the hashtag #bestsisterever. Karisma also revealed that the photograph was clicked by her daughter Samaira.

The picture saw the sisters donning light summery dresses. Karisma wore a balm Kaftan dress featuring a red flower pattern, while Kareena, who leaned against Karisma in the picture, wore a powder blue dress with ruffled sleeves. But many noticed that Kareena Kapoor Khan had suffered sunburn. He face was all red in the photo.

The Kapoor sisters returned from the vacation on Sunday morning as both of them were spotted on the airport in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next star in Laal Singh Chaddha and The Devotion of Suspect X.