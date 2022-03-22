Amitabh Bachchan to make cameo appearance in Shoojit’s next

The creative partnership between Amitabh Bachchan and director Shoojit Sircar has given audiences films like Piku, Gulabo Sitabo, Pink and the yet unreleased Shoebite, too. ETimes has now learnt that the actor-director are collaborating again.

According to a source close to the project, Amitabh Bachchan is making a special appearance in Shoojit Sircar’s next film. Bachchan had posted a travel update on social media on March 19, sharing a photo from a plane flaunting Pink streaks in his hair. Mr Bachchan had captioned the photo as, “Travelled and ‘pinked’ up .. a new day a new film a new learning .. each day ..”. He has actually flown to Kolkata to shoot with Shoojit Sircar.

For now, details about the project are being kept under wraps and it is believed that Amitabh Bachchan’s role is going to be an important part of the movie. It must be noted that this yet untitled film is the fifth collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Shoojit Sircar.

Shoojit Sircar is also directing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil and an official announcement of that film is likely to arrive sometime next month.