Aamir Khan suggests every Indian must watch ‘The Kashmir Files’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently talked about The Kashmir Files and suggested every Indian to watch it.

The Rang De Basanti actor gave his opinion on Vivek Agnihotri’s latest directorial during a press conference for SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR in Delhi. The actor joined the cast of RRR – Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt at the event.

Amid all, he was asked about his views on the film and the 57-year-old actor said he would definitely watch the film and added that every Indian should watch it as it is based on a tragic event.

On being asked if he had watched The Kashmir Files, Aamir said, “He will definitely watch the film. It is a part of our history which is heartbreaking. What happened with the Kashmiri Pandits is really very sad. Every Indian should watch the film made on this subject and should recall how it feels when a person goes through such trauma.”

He further added, “This film has touched the emotions of all people who believe in humanity and that’s what is wonderful. I will definitely watch the film and I am so happy to see that the film is successful. I feel this is the time in India which was sad, people should look at carefully and remember.”

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. It is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in then Jammu & Kashmir in 1990. The director has claimed the film is based “entirely on facts”.

