Long playoff birdie gives Burns back-to-back PGA titles

MIAMI: Sam Burns sank a dramatic 35-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole Sunday to defeat rookie Davis Riley and capture his second consecutive US PGA Valspar Championship title. In an intense extra-holes showdown between 25-year-old Americans, Burns and Riley began with pars at the par-4 18th hole at Innisbrook’s Copperhead course in Palm Harbor, Florida. The playoff moved to the par-4 16th, where Burns found the green and Riley the short rough. Burns saw his putt roll left to right around the back edge of the cup and drop in, the flagstick still in the cup. When Riley couldn’t match him with a 32-foot chip, Burns had defended his crown. “Man it was crazy,” Burns said. “Davis played well, especially the way he finished. Hats off to him.” It was the third career PGA title for Burns, who won by three strokes over Keegan Bradley at Innisbrook last year and took last October’s Sanderson Farms Championship. Burns will jump from 17th to 10th in the world rankings. “Just a lot of hard work,” Burns said. “I’m so happy.” Burns fired a two-under-par 69 to complete 72 holes on 17-under 267.













