PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 200 points

The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 200.25 points, with a positive change of 0.47 percent, closing at 42,230.22 points against 43,029.97 points on the last working day.

A total of 124,946,353 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 180,438,013 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs3.934 billion against Rs6.392 billion on last trading day.

As many as 317 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 165 of them recorded gain and 126 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Summit Bank with a volume of 16,070,500 shares and price per share of Rs2.86, Hum Network with a volume of 8,923,476 and price per share of Rs 6.53 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 7,970,000 and price per share of Rs1.47.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs1,374.47 per share, closing at Rs23,249.50 whereas the runner up was Wyeth Pak Ltd XD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs93.07 to Rs2,095.95.

Murree Brewery witnessed maximum decrease of Rs15.35 closing at Rs 423.65 followed by Sapphire Tex, the share price of which declined by Rs37.50 to close at Rs947.50.