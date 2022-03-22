Maiden European title for emotional Norris

JOHANNESBURG: South African Shaun Norris cuddled his baby daughter and shed tears after a three-stroke victory in the Steyn City Championship near Johannesburg on Sunday gave him his first European circuit title. In a roller-coaster final round showdown with compatriot Dean Burmester, Norris saw his four-shot overnight lead disappear. He trailed by two strokes with five holes to play. Norris birdied 14 and 16 to draw level and the tournament was won and lost at the par-four 17th where Burmester strayed left into rough off the tee. Burmester failed to find the green with his ‘blind’ second shot and then three-putted for a double bogey six while Norris holed a birdie putt for a three-shot advantage. Norris closed with a par four for a 70 and a 25-under total of 263 while Burmester carded a 69 for 266. South African Oliver Bekker (67) and German Matti Schmid (71) shared third place on 269. Rarely has a tournament triumph proved so emotional as Norris, 39, held his daughter and stood beside his wife after winning at a course just north of Johannesburg.













