Juventus keep pressure on top three, Roma thump Lazio

ROME: Juventus put their Champions League woes behind them to consolidate fourth place in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 win over basement club Salernitana, while Roma stunned city rivals Lazio 3-0 with three first-half goals. Days after their 3-0 European humiliation by Villarreal, Juventus kept their push to recapture the Serie A title alive with a win which moves them one point behind champions Inter Milan who are third, with a game in hand, and were held 1-1 at home by Fiorentina on Saturday. Leaders AC Milan have a three-point advantage on Napoli, with Juve seven points off top spot. “There was a risk that the Champions League elimination would hit us, because no one expected us to go out,” said Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri. “The boys reacted well. The important thing was to win, and to stretch the gap over those who are chasing us.”

In Rome, Tammy Abraham bagged a brace, scoring the opener within the first minute at the Stadio Olimpico. The England striker quickly added a second before Lorenzo Pellegrini’s stunning free-kick. “Today was truly special, because it seemed like the players were able to execute everything we had planned out there on the pitch,” said Roma coach Jose Mourinho whose side had lost the first derby 3-2. Roma moved up to sixth at the expense of Lazio who slipped out of the European places. Atalanta jumped above Maurizio Sarri’s men into fifth with a 1-0 win over Bologna, as 18-year-old Moustapha Cisse came on as a substitute and scored a late winner on his debut. In Turin, Allegri’s Juve stretched their unbeaten league run to 16 matches and have an opportunity to move third when they host Inter in their next game after the international break. Roma are now undefeated in nine league matches after a brilliant derby display.