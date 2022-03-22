Rupee sheds 67 paisa against dollar

Exchange rate of Pakistan rupee weakened by 67 paisa against the United States dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs181.24 against the previous day’s closing of Rs180.57. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs181 and Rs182.5 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was appreciated by 56 paisa and closed at Rs200.34 against the previous day’s closing of Rs199.78. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.52, whereas an increase of Rs 1.18 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs238.37 as compared to its last closing of Rs237.19. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 18 paisa to close at Rs49.34 and Rs48.31 respectively.













