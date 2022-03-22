Two PTI MPAs booked for rioting outside Vankwani’s house

Karachi police on Monday booked two Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPAs and others on charges of rioting outside and forcibly entering the residence of their party’s dissident MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani in the city’s Bath Island area. A first information report (FIR) against PTI members, including the pair of lawmakers, was registered on the state’s behalf through Sub-Inspector (SI) Fatah Mohammed. The FIR has been registered under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting while armed with deadly weapon), 149 (an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of a common object).

457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 506-B (punishment for criminal intimidation), 353 (Use of assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for a shorter term) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, a police party was patrolling the area near Government Officers Residences in Bath Island on Sunday night when they received information that PTI MPAs Shah Nawaz Jadoon and Saeed Ahmed, along with 50 to 60 armed persons, had forcibly entered Vankwani’s apartment in Bath Island.

They also shouted slogans of ‘lota, lota’ (turncoat) outside the MNA’s house, the FIR said. It quoted complainant SI Mohammed as saying that the police tried to disperse the PTI members but they continued to shout slogans against Vankwani and also used abusive language for him. They “forcibly” entered Vankwani’s apartment and threatened to take him away by force, the FIR said.

According to the complainant’s statement, they told Vankwani that he and his family would not be spared if he voted on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The complainant said senior police officers were informed of the incident and more policemen were called to the site.