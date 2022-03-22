SC has opportunity to end horse-trading: govt

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that the reference under Article 63-A has given the Supreme Court an opportunity to put an end to the ongoing drama of horse trading, opportunism and corruption in the country.

In a tweet, Chaudhry Fawad said that the dissident lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not only betrayed PTI but the country and they must be punished like the traitors.

Firing broadside on the opposition for the malicious campaign against the Pakistan Army, Fawad Chaudhry said that some social media accounts of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are maligning the armed forces by changing their display with that of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) logo. Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Monday, he said that those who dreamt to create a wedge between the Pakistan Army and the government should know that the PTI is not the PML-N which, he alleged, hatched the conspiracy against the institution on petty issues. “Prime Minister Imran Khan and the armed forces is such a combination which ushers in the stability and progress of Pakistan,” he said, adding that it would continue in future.

The institutions, he said, stood by the government as required by the Constitution. Coming down hard on the opposition for campaigning against the 48th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers starting in the capital from Tuesday (today), Fawad said that the opposition had surpassed India and Israel in campaigning against the OIC summit. Referring to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s threat of disrupting the OIC conference, he said: “How embarrassing it is for those who had said that we will see how the OIC takes place in Islamabad.”

He said that the final dates for the OIC meeting were announced some eight months ago. “If the opposition had submitted the resolution for convening the National Assembly session 10 days later, nothing would have happened. What’s the harm in it if the NA session is convened on March 25 instead of March 22,” he questioned, adding that a motion was adopted by the National Assembly on January 21 to allow the exclusive use of its chamber for the 48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

He said that all the efforts of opposition parties were seemed to be against the national interest.