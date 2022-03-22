PM stresses promotion of unity, solidarity among Muslim states

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday emphasized the importance of promoting unity and solidarity among Islamic countries with a focus on the achievement of prosperity and sustainable development through increased cooperation.

The prime minister was talking to Foreign Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry, who called on him here.

Foreign Minister Shoukry is visiting Pakistan for bilateral engagements and participation in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), being held in Islamabad on March 22-23, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister discussed various issues of mutual interest with the Egyptian foreign minister, and noted the historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Egypt.

He also exchanged views with Foreign Minister Shoukry on different regional and global issues as well as the matters of the Islamic Ummah.

He highlighted the egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the threat posed to regional security by India’s irresponsible actions.

The prime minister lauded the unanimous adoption of landmark resolution by the United Nations General Assembly on declaring March 15 as the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia’.

The recognition by the General Assembly would help combat the contemporary challenges of racism, discrimination and violence against the Muslims, and promote interfaith harmony, he added.

The prime minister emphasized the need to advance the cause of justice for the Muslims worldwide, including through the platform of OIC.

Expressing satisfaction at the close cooperation between the two brotherly countries, he stressed the importance of building upon the solid foundation to further expand the bilateral political relationship into economic and commercial domains.

The prime minister fondly recalled his meetings and interactions with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, underscoring the convergence of views between Pakistan and Egypt on a wide range of regional and international issues.

He added that there was a great scope and potential for enhancing mutually beneficial engagement between the two countries.

Bosnia: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Deputy Chairperson of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia & Herzegovina Dr Bisera Turkovic Monday discussed the bilateral relations, regional and international issues of common interest.

Welcoming the Bosnian foreign minister, the prime minister emphasized that Pakistan had fraternal relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina and desired to graduate those ties to a broad-based relationship with focus on socio-economic and education sectors as well as enhanced people-to-people contacts.

Foreign Minister Turkovic is visiting Islamabad to participate in the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia & Herzegovina, which was critical for peace and stability in the region.

Matters related to security and other regional and international issues, including Afghanistan, Jammu & Kashmir and Islamophobia were also discussed during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Dr Bisera Turkovic shared her perspective on the latest political developments in her country, and thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their support to the people of Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Tajikistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reiterated his desire to comprehensively upgrade bilateral cooperation with Tajikistan, including in the fields of economy, trade, energy, connectivity and investment.

He also elaborated Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with Central Asia under the “Vision Central Asia” policy and reiterated commitment for timely completion of CASA-1000 power project.

The prime minister held a bilateral meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of 48th Session of OIC-CFM, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also stressed the importance of early conclusion of transit trade agreement between the two countries to enhance trade and economic linkages.

He expressed satisfaction on growing bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.

The prime minister underscored Pakistan’s consistent support for the efforts for sustainable peace and provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Emphasizing the importance of lasting peace and stability in the country for regional prosperity, the prime minister underscored the key role of neighbouring countries in this respect. He also stressed that a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan was in everyone’s interest.

The prime minister felicitated the Tajik foreign minister on the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He also recalled his official visit to Dushanbe in September 2021 and expressed satisfaction on the implementation of the decisions taken during the visit.