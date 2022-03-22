OIC session an opportunity to address humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for hosting the 48th Session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation in all fields of defence and security were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. The COAS said Pakistan and Egypt enjoy truly brotherly relations, and emphasized the need for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all spheres. He termed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) CFM session a historic development for addressing the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and bringing international community to a shared vision and joint strategy to find solution to emerging challenges in the region vital for peace and stability. The Egyptian foreign minister acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.













