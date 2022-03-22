Two soldiers martyred in Bajaur attack

As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists’ attack on security forces in Bloro area of Bajaur District and killed four terrorists in prompt response. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a news release, said, “On 21st March, terrorists fired on security forces in Bloro, Bajaur District. Own troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, four terrorists got killed”. The martyred soldiers who after having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) during intense exchange of fire were identified as Naib Subedar lshtiaq (age 44 years, resident of Nowshera) and Sepoy Kamran (age 21 years, resident of Orakzai). Due to the terrorists’ fire three innocent civilians (Asmat, Ilham and Bahadur) also embraced Shahadat. It added that a cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorists. The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces.













